News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rolex given to Ceann comhairle to be auctioned under Dáil rules

Rolex given to Ceann comhairle to be auctioned under Dáil rules
Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl
By Ken Foxe
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asked that a €7,700 Rolex watch, which he received as a gift while travelling on official business, be sold and the proceeds donated to Trócaire.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl received the present while visiting the United Arab Emirates in late 2018.

However, strict rules on politicians receiving gifts mean that any item with a value estimated at above €650 must be declared to the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Rolex Milgauss, which has been valued at €7,700 by the Office of Public Works, had been given to the ceann comhairle by the president of the Federal National Council of the UAE, Amal Al Qubaisi.

Correspondence obtained under FOI shows how Mr Ó Fearghaíl of Fianna Fáil has requested that the watch be sold, and the proceeds given to charity.

In an April 2019 letter addressed to Martin Fraser, secretary general to the Government, he wrote: “While any deserving charity would be the worthy recipient of the proceeds of the sale, I would like to draw your attention to my support of Trócaire since taking office.

“As ceann comhairle, I have worked closely with Trócaire over the past three years in fundraising for crucially important water treatment facilities in Tigray in Ethiopia.

You might consider this cause as a possibility, which is one close to my heart, but I leave the final decision with you, as is appropriate in the circumstances.

In a letter to the ceann comhairle, Mr Fraser had explained how any gift worth more than €650 was deemed “a gift to the State”.

Under ethics legislation, there were two options available, according to the correspondence.

“Custody of the property by or on behalf of the State [including the giving of it on loan to a person],” was option one.

Option two was detailed as “its disposal, whether by sale or gift, and shall dispose, in accordance with those general directions, of any proceeds of such loan or sale, including by their payment into the Exchequer or disposal for charitable purposes”.

Mr Fraser said that the normal practice was for such “high-value gifts” to be maintained on behalf of the State.

However, he said the sale of it for payment back to the taxpayer or for “charitable purposes” was also a possibility. It’s understood a final decision on what to do with the watch has not yet been made.

Under ethics legislation, notification of receipt of the gift also had to be declared to the Standards in Public Office Commission and it was listed by the Ceann Comhairle in the Register of Interests for 2018.

The Kildare South TD raised the issue of the watch on 29 January 2019, when he first wrote to Mr Fraser.

The Rolex watch is a Milgauss, of a type which has been manufactured by the famous Swiss watchmakers since 1956.

It was developed for scientists because it’s capable of withstanding magnetic fields and was best known as the watch of choice for staff working at the famous CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research) lab in Geneva.

More on this topic

Coppinger accuses Ceann Comhairle of misogyny

Micheál Martin called Ceann Comhairle last night, FF confirmsMicheál Martin called Ceann Comhairle last night, FF confirms

Adams seeks meeting with Ceann ComhairleAdams seeks meeting with Ceann Comhairle

FF to discuss Ceann Comhairle row todayFF to discuss Ceann Comhairle row today


TOPIC: Ceann Comhairle

More in this Section

Tonight's Lotto results are inTonight's Lotto results are in

Protesters clash during rally against free speech legislationProtesters clash during rally against free speech legislation

Hundreds join Stormont protest to demand better mental health servicesHundreds join Stormont protest to demand better mental health services

Gardaí seek man, 31, missing from LaoisGardaí seek man, 31, missing from Laois


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »