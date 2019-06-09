Rockall Row: Government needs to defend the interests of the Irish fishing community, says SF TD

Opposition politicians are urging the Government to defend the interests of the Irish fishing community over Rockall.

It comes as the Scottish government said it will take action against Irish vessels found fishing within 12 miles of Rockall from this weekend onwards.

Last night, at least four Irish fishing vessels are fishing off Rockall this evening in defiance of a Scottish ban.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says Scotland's warning that it will take action against Irish boats found fishing around the disputed rock is a "worrying development".

The Donegal Deputy says his party will stand full square behind fishing crews, who's livelihoods are on the line.

Mr Doherty said: "The first priority here is the Government needs to defend the interests of the Irish fishing community.

"The escalation of developments over the last number of days by the Scottish authorities is seriously unhelpful. It also puts the future of fishing communities at serious risk."