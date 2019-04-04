NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Revenue seize €1.6 million worth of cigarettes in Kildare

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Revenue seized almost three million cigarettes worth €1.6 million during a search of a premises in Newhall, Co Kildare yesterday.

The cigarettes, branded 'NZ', originated in Belarus and have a retail value of over €1.6 million, representing a potential loss of €1.3 million to the Exchequer.

The seizure was made during an operation carried out as part of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

A man, (60s), was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 500g of herbal cannabis worth an estimated street value of €10,000 during a search of a house in Coolock.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at Lucan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are still ongoing.

