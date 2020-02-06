News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Retiring Minister John Halligan voices support for Simon Coveney in election

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 03:51 PM

Retiring Independent Alliance Minister John Halligan has said he would like to see Tánaiste Simon Coveney returned to Government.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Halligan said were he not to return, it would be “disappointing.”

Such an intervention from Mr Halligan, a staunch liberal, will catch many by surprise, given Mr Coveney's conservative stance on many issues.

“Speaking in a personal capacity, it would be disappointing not to see Simon Coveney returned as a Minister in the upcoming government,” he said.

As both Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister Coveney has been a stalwart advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and has consistently emphasised the need for dialogue between Israel and Palestine.

He also said the Tánaiste was integral to stating Ireland’s position on Brexit, which as we all know has been an unprecedented economic challenge.

“This hard work on the part of the Tánaiste cannot and should not go uncredited,” he concluded.

Mr Halligan is retiring from the Dáil having first been elected in 2011.

As part of the Independent Alliance, he was appointed to the position of Minister for Skills and Training by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny. He announced in January he was not standing in the General Election.

