Restricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says Taoiseach

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:52 AM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said imposing restrictions on TDs and senators from double-jobbing would "need consideration".

Debate on the issue has reignited this week amid scrutiny of former TD Dara Murphy's Dáil attendance while he was also in a second role for the European People's Party in Brussels.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Trim, Co Meath, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is not fully against TDs having second jobs.

He observed: "I found it too hard... other people maybe seem to manage.

"There aren't many walks of life in which we forbid people from having a second job, if they can find the time to do it - evenings, weekends or whatever.

"Certainly we don't allow ministers and ministers of state - no members of the Government I lead - [to] have other employment.

Whether we could extend that to TDs and senators... I think that needs consideration.

He did point to the difference in "having a second job and having a second income" - saying he doesn't believe people who owned a farm or business before entering politics should have to sell it.

Mr Varadkar added: "To be very frank I think it is very difficult to hold down and do a job while still being a TD or a senator.

"I confess to having tried it myself: when I was first elected to the Dáil I was finishing off my GP training... I tried to do the two for a while and it wasn't sustainable."

The Taoiseach has also said we cannot take the progress made in recent years for granted.

Mr Varadkar said there is a danger complacency can set in when an economy is performing well.

He also will not be drawn on whether there will be an election in January, saying a decision cannot be made with Brexit uncertainty remaining.

The Taoiseach said we need to wait to see what happens in the UK elections.

He said: "Potentially Prime Minister Johnson wins with a majority and goes ahead and ratifies the Withdrawal Agreement, potentially there is a different government lead by Mr Corbyn that may seek a further extension to renegotiate the agreement with a view to a referendum or there may be a hung parliament and I don't know what that would mean.

"The reasons for not having an election are still as strong as they were when I decided a few weeks ago when we were riding high in the polls not to call one."

