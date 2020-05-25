Restaurateurs call for reduction in social distancing requirements

The government is being urged by representatives of the restaurant sector to follow the example of other European countries, and reduce the 2-metre social distancing requirement to 1 metre.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland maintains that such a move would adhere to the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and also help restart the economy after the closure of business in the sector earlier this year.

Ministers will consider easing Covid 19 restrictions if the number of cases continues to decline, with the possibility some aspects of later phases being brought forward.

Speaking to Newstalk radio, CEO of the RAI Adrian Cummins has said that the issue needs to be investigated further.

"The VAT returns are up to €7bn behind, and somebody's going to have to pay for the health service in this country, somebody's going to have to pay to keep the country going.

"Small businesses, like our sector, across the country, are trying to start back up, and operate, and take people back on."

Many representative organisations of business and trades around the country are gearing up for a return to trading amid the State's phased transition away from Covid-19 restrictions.

Among them are The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF), representing 400 owners and 5,000 stylists, who want hairdressers to be able come back to work earlier than planned, on July 20, as part of phase four of the process.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, incoming IHF president, Danielle Kennedy says the sector is ready to open more quickly.

“Saloons are already very sanitary environments,” she said.

“We already are very well equipped to take that level of hygiene and those hygiene standards just up to the next level.

“We’re already well equipped for contact tracing as well.

“So we’re one of the industries that can adapt very, very easily to the Government’s protocols in order to reopen earlier.”