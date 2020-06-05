News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Researchers at the University of Limerick snare better sperm to help treat infertility

Researchers at the University of Limerick snare better sperm to help treat infertility
Researchers developed a new micro-fluids based technology that mimics the journey sperm would travel in the female reproductive tract. File image
By Jess Casey
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 03:00 PM

With an estimated one-in-six couples experiencing infertility problems, researchers at the University of Limerick have developed a new technology to help those seeking to start a family.

neoMix, a start-up at UL, has developed a new technology for the selection of better quality sperm for use in assisted human reproduction.

Using funding secured from Enterprise Ireland, the researchers developed a new micro-fluids based technology that mimics the journey sperm would travel in the female reproductive tract. 

Doing so selects the fittest and most functional sperm, which can then be used in IVF to help improve the chance of a successful pregnancy. Despite major advances in IVF, two-out-of-three cycles fail, resulting in financial and emotional pain for couples, according to Dr Sean Fair, reproductive biologist and project lead at UL.

“While little can be done to improve the number or quality of women’s eggs, men normally produce tens of millions of sperm yet only one is required to fertilise an egg," he said. Working with fertility clinics, the team at UL demonstrated that sperm selected with their technology has significantly better DNA integrity than that selected by currently used methods.

“Women whose male partners have poor sperm DNA integrity are twice as likely to have a miscarriage and therefore by selecting only sperm with intact DNA the risk of miscarriage can be significantly reduced,” said Dr Fair.

The project is the result of over five years of painstaking work by the UL team, he added. The team are now working on further clinical validation of the technology after which regulatory approval will be sought.”The research is a multidisciplinary collaboration between Dr Fair, Karen Browne, Dr David Newport, Professor Leonard O’Sullivan and Dr Eoin White.

READ MORE

Taoiseach announces move to 'Phase 2 plus' of Covid-19 roadmap - 'Summer is not lost'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Put online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDsPut online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDs

Herbal cannabis worth €20k seized in DublinHerbal cannabis worth €20k seized in Dublin

9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall

Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in IrelandFive more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland


Lifestyle

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

Leaders in the fields of mindfulness and meditation are offering free online support to help us de-stress and take control, says Margaret JenningsBreathe easy: Free online guidance on how to calm your mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »