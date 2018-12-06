RepealThe8th tops trending topics on Twitter in 2018

The weather, current affairs, and sport — Irish conversations online mirrored typical watercooler talk in 2018, according to Twitter.

The social media network has revealed the top trending topics and most talked about personalities of the year, with #repealthe8th topping the chart for the most used hashtag by Irish Twitter users.

#brexit was the next most popular, followed by the Presidential election (#aras18) and March’s weather #beastfromtheeast.

On the sporting front, Jose Mourinho may or may not need a miracle to finish top four this season, but @ManUtd topped the table when it comes to most talked about sports teams by Irish Twitter users, pipping Liverpool (@LFC) to second place. @IrishRugby had to settle for third place on Twitter, despite a grand slam and a first win over the All Blacks on home soil.

Internationally the #WorldCup was the sporting event of the year on Twitter, and Harry and Meghan’s #royalwedding also saw users rush online to share their thoughts.

Twitter’s review of 2018 was obviously compiled ahead of last week’s #LateLateToyShow, which is nowhere to be seen among the most popular TV shows this year — which is headed up by #LoveIsland, followed by #Eurovision, the Tonight Show (#tonighttv3), RTÉ Prime Time (#rtept) and Claire Byrne Live (#cblive).

Irish tastes matched international trends on the music front - Korean pop stars BTS (@BTS_twt) were the most tweeted about music handle by Irish users and worldwide, and one of the band’s tweets was also the most liked tweet of the year.

Finally, the world learned that you don’t mess with a Cork great-grandfather.

Footage tweeted by @rtenews showing how 85-year-old Denis O’Connor scared off two armed raiders from a bookies was one of the most popular Irish tweets of the year.