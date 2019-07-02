Rents still rising as 19 areas come under Rent Pressure Zone legislation

Average rents are continuing to rise nationally, with inflation highest outside Dublin, according to the latest Rent Index from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). According to the January to March (Q1) Rent Index, the national standardised average rent is now €1,169 per month. This represents an 8.3% increase (€90) annually and 2.1% quarter-on-quarter.

The new report shows continued affordability issues in the sector, with rental inflation highest in areas outside the greater Dublin area, increasing 9.6% year on year. However, growth also remains high in Dublin, with the standardised average rent now €1,662 per month, increasing 8.5% (€70) on the previous year.

The Rent Index also sees 19 new rent pressure zones (RPZs) announced across 11 counties, now including all of Meath and Louth, as well as Limerick’s metropolitan area, Fermoy and Midleton in Co Cork, Waterford City East, and Waterford City South.

Once an area becomes an RPZ, rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per year. This applies to new and existing tenancies, unless an exemption is being applied. Legislation has also extended all existing RPZs to December 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, landlords renting out their properties without permission could face imprisonment under new regulations on short-term letting, which came into force yesterday in an attempt to ease the housing shortage.

Under the new rules, which were initially announced by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last October, people renting out properties which are not their principal private residences for short-term periods will have to get planning permission from their local authority.

It means those who rent their homes or apartments through companies such as Airbnb will be restricted, with landlords only permitted to let their entire house for up to 90 days in the year and for a maximum of 14 days at a time.

Those who rent a room in their main private home are unaffected by the new restrictions. A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government said it would be providing local authorities with additional resources “specifically assigned” to enforce the regulations.

It said the local authority’s planning enforcement units would be responsible for monitoring and enforcing the rules, with a maximum fine of €5,000 or six months’ imprisonment for non-compliance.

The department added that local authorities would be able to use their “full armoury of enforcement powers under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Act” in enforcing the new regulations, including the power to seek a court order, non-compliance with which can also lead to imprisonment.

Responding to the new rules, a spokesperson for Airbnb said the company is continuing discussions with the Government, but said it is “concerned that hosts have not had sufficient information and time to adapt, and that visitors to Ireland may be negatively impacted”.

However, John-Mark McCafferty, the chief executive of housing charity Threshold, welcomed the new measures.

“If properly enforced, the regulations should release much-needed rental homes back into the market,” said Mr McCafferty. “At a time when 1,729 families and a further 4,000 individuals are homeless, measures such as this are an essential part of the overall housing solution.”