Registered charities increased by 1,321 last year

By Ryan O’Neill
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 04:44 PM

The number of charities registered with the Charities Regulator has risen to almost 9,800.

The Charities Regulator’s 2018 annual report, shows that 1,321 charities gained charitable status last year, bringing the total to 9,799.

579 charities had their details removed from the Register of Charities in 2018, meaning there was a net increase of 742 in the number of charities from the previous year.

There was also a rise in the number of individual concerns raised with the Charities Regulator in 2018, with 686 individual concerns raised in respect of 423 organisations.

The figure represents an increase of 29% on the number of concerns raised in 2017.

The main concerns raised related to ‘governance issues’, ‘legitimacy of a charity’ and ‘financial control and transparency’, which accounted for 83% of all issues raised.

The report also outlined progress made in 2018 in relation to the delivery of the Charities Governance Code, commissioning of evidence-based research, the roll-out of the first phase of the digital platform system and the developing of a Statement of Strategy from 2019 to 2021.

Commenting on the increase in concerns raised, Helen Martin, chief executive at the Charities Regulator, said:

By analysing the concerns raised, we were able to identify a number of recurring issues, which enabled us to issue key guidance in areas such as managing conflicts of interest, along with public notices on matters such as clothing collections by unregistered organisations.

"Statutory investigations into the affairs of two charities were also concluded and two inspectors’ reports were published. The reports highlighted governance issues of relevance to charity trustees more generally and therefore are an important source of learning for the charity sector as a whole.”

Patrick Hopkins, chairman of the Charities Regulator, added: “The increase in activity highlights our sustained commitment to regulate charities in the public interest, improve their management and administration, and ensure compliance with the law."

“As we move into the period of our second statement of strategy, I am confident that we will continue to build on our achievements over the last three years as we move closer to our vision of a vibrant, trusted charity sector that is valued for the public benefit that it provides.”

