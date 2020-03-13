Reduced Dáil will sit to pass emergency legislation relating to Covid-19

The Dáil will sit with a much-reduced TD population in order to pass emergency legislation relating to the Covid-19 epidemic, while the expected vote for Taoiseach is to be deferred.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has written to TDs asking that a maximum of 30% - 48 - of TDs attend the next sitting on Thursday, March 19.

That is to be split proportionately along party lines depending on seat numbers - with a recommendation of 11 members each for Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, and Fine Gael; 3 TDs for the Regional Independents Group, and 2 TDs each for all remaining parties and groups.

A minimum of 20 TDs will be required for the chamber to conduct its business, per standing orders.

The Ceann Comhairle said that a minimum of two TDs from each group attend, albeit with a maximum of two deputies in the chamber from each group at any one time.

Should the quorum of 20 not be reached on the day, Mr Ó Fearghaíl suggested that eventuality can be dealt with at the time.

The sitting itself is to take place between 2pm and 5pm.

Members are further requested to maintain a minimum safe distance - one metre - from their neighbouring representatives during the sitting.

READ MORE Some SouthDoc clinics to close as part of coronvirus contingency plan

Parliamentary Questions are to be suspended until March 29 meanwhile in order to free up Government resources to deal with the crisis.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl described the requests as being “both reasonable and proportionate in the current circumstances”.

The suggestions are dependent upon approval by members, but that is unlikely to be an issue given the unprecedented scale of the current crisis.

The emergency legislation on the agenda is aimed at amending the rules on sick pay, which would see illness benefit rise from €203 per week up to €305, available from the first day of illness, in order to ease the burden placed on workers unable to attend employment because of the virus.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024