Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

A rare beaked whale has been filmed trapped in Wicklow Harbour.

Videos on social media show male Sowerby near the pier.

The species is not known for visiting the coastline often and prefer deeper waters away from land.

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are attending to check on the animal.





The group said that deep-diving beaked whales are particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma.

The whale is not expected to survive and euthanasia is being considered if a vet can be found who would be willing to attempt it.

The IWDG is asking people to keep their distance to avoid causing the animal further stress and to remember to maintain social distance as well.