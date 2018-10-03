Raise the Roof rally to call for housing policy changes

Radical changes to the Government's housing policies will be called for at a protest in Dublin today.

The Raise the Roof rally will look to highlight the growing homeless crisis as well as issues within the private rental market.

The protest was called in support of an opposition party motion on housing that is scheduled to be debated in the Dáil today.

The motion is supported by Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Labour Party, Solidarity, the Social Democrats and the Green Party and Independents4Change.

The event will be held outside the Dáil from 12.30pm-2pm, with a coalition of groups and parties involved, including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Sinn Fein and The Union of Students in Ireland.

Organisers are urging people to come along and show their support for the rally which will feature a number of keynote speakers, including: Sheila Nunan (ICTU); Síona Cahill (USI); Orla O’Connor (NWCI); Peter McVerry; Keith Troy (Homeless & Housing Coalition) and Aisling Hederman and others.

Singers Damien Dempsey and Frances Black will also perform.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry says people are fed up with the lack of progress in tackling issues around housing.

"The Government have admitted that the problem is just going to get worse for the foreseeable future," he said.

"So it's, first of all, a protest and a way of trying to say it to the Government, look, policies are not working, clearly they're not working, and we need you to revisit those policies and produce policies that will work."

Inner City Helping Homeless, who will attend the rally today, say they want to "show the Government that we can’t accept their indifference to resolving the crisis".

Speaking this morning about the rally, ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: “It’s highly important that the government listen today as the motion put forward carries cross-party support alongside up to 80 organisations from the Trade Union, NGO and grassroots sectors.

"Government have for far too long relied on the private market to fix a social crisis.

The housing crisis is now affecting all walks of life from students to teachers to working professionals and the new face of homelessness, children. Now is the time to change that.

"A major shift in policy is required and today is about informing the government of that. Housing is a national crisis and its needs to be treated that way,” he said.

