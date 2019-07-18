Racial motive probed after attack on baby’s bedroom

Gardaí are investigating a suspected racist attack in which a seven-week old baby girl narrowly avoided serious injury. Thugs tossed a 10ft iron bar, and a lump of wood, through her bedroom window, in a brazen daylight attack.

However, a plumber who was working in the house raced after them and detained one of the suspects, until the gardai arrived.

The horrific incident took place on Cill Chorbain estate, in Naas, Co Kildare, last week.

The missiles smashed the window of the bedroom at 1.30pm, a time when Saara Uddin is usually having her afternoon nap, but, luckily, she had been moved to another room, as plumber Tom McHolmes was working in her room.

Saara’s dad, Jashim, said: “I was standing, talking to Tom, when the iron bar smashed through, just missing the pair of us. We were both in shock, and the next thing a big lump of wood whizzed by our heads and through the window, as well.”

Mr McHolmes said it was the second missile that prompted him to act.

“After the bar came through, I asked Jashim if anything like this had ever happened before and he said it had. I just thought it is not fair that they have to live like this and took off in the direction of where the things had been thrown from.

There’s a security fence surrounding the site and I could see five lads in there laughing, but the laugh went off their face when I scaled the thing and started to chase them.

“There were five of them and one of me, but they didn’t seem to fancy the odds and ran.

"I managed to grab one and pinned him down. He wasn’t so brave then. He kept saying ‘I didn’t do it, my mates threw them’. I’d already dialled 999, at that stage, and handed him over to the cops, when they arrived.”

Mr McHolmes said it was a fluke that baby Saara was not killed.

“These clowns never considered the consequences of what they were doing. They knew it was an Asian family, though, as they had done something similar previously, but they never considered there could have been a tiny baby seriously hurt.

The bottom line is, if that metal bar struck a seven-week old child with the force it was travelling, she’d have died, I have no doubt about that.

Mr Uddin praised the swift actions of Mr McHolmes, saying, “Tom was like Superman” when he ran after the attackers.

Their house has been attacked before and even some of their neighbours’ houses have been attacked, but Mr Uddin believed those were hit by mistake and their family was the intended target.

Ms Uddin, who lives with wife, Shamima, and sons, Shabir and Shadid, added: “Somebody was looking down on us as a family, that our beautiful daughter wasn’t killed; these thugs didn’t care whether she was or not.”

A Garda spokesman said they are aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.