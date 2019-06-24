News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Queen Puck crowned ahead of Ireland’s oldest gathering festival

Queen of Puck 2019 Maeve McCarthy.
By Ryan O’Neill
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 01:56 PM

With the annual Puck Fair celebrations just around the corner, the festival’s Royal Highness, Queen Puck, has been crowned.

The three-day event, which runs annually on August 10, 11 and 12, is Ireland’s oldest gathering festival and revolves around the crowning of a wild mountain goat as King Puck and overseer of the town.

One little lady who is especially excited for this year’s celebrations is 12-year-old Maeve McCarthy, who has been crowned as Queen of Puck Fair.

Maeve, a student of Scoil Réalt na Mara in Cromane in Killorglin, was given the crown after being selected by the judges who listened to hopefuls read aloud the famous Puck Fair welcome speech normally recited during the coronation ceremony on the festival’s opening day.

Lucky Maeve will now take her rightful place among a long list of former Puck Queens, and her duties will include meeting and greeting visitors to the festival, addressing the crowd in the town’s main square on day-one of the fair, and of course, the all-important crowning of King Puck during the coronation ceremony.

Although a lot of responsibility will fall on her royal shoulders, it seems that Maeve is most certainly up to the task, going by her entry letter.

In it, she said she plays the tin whistle, violin and is learning the banjo. She calls herself a “confident speaker” who “loves meeting new people”, and says she “loves everything about Puck, from the Horse Fair on the first day to the fireworks on the last".

Puck Fair, which has ancient traditions dating back to 1613, will this year have another wide range of free family fun activities, children’s entertainment and musical acts on the agenda.

For information and updates on Puck Fair 2019, visit puckfair.ie or follow @puckfair on Facebook and @puck_fair on Twitter.

READ MORE

Killarney sewer network to be investigated after 'significant' blockage last year

More on this topic

Killarney sewer network to be investigated after 'significant' blockage last year

Aldi get go ahead for Killarney outlet despite objections

Spot where tourists died was treacherous, inquest hears

Kerry father-of-three collapsed and died after kitesurfing session on Portugal beach, reports

Puck FairTOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

BAI not qualified to regulate social media, says data compliance chief

Two men arrested after handguns and ammunition seized in west Dublin

Government urged to include border vote in national risk report

'Respected and loved by all': Tributes paid to councillor Manus Kelly after Donegal Rally crash


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »