Q&A: Is the Leaving Cert as we know it going to be cancelled this year? 

Jess Casey on the questions, and answers, around the ongoing Leaving Cert saga.

Is the Leaving Cert as we know it going to be cancelled this year, and why?

It's one of the options but nothing is definite yet. While not totally impossible, holding the exams this year would be a logistical nightmare due to the public health advice.

Revised timetabling would mean the exams could stretch on until October, which in turn would wreak havoc on college enrollment. Longer papers would also have to be revised under the current public health guidelines.

There is also the question of supervising the exams; A significant number of invigilators are retired teachers, therefore likely to be among the most at-risk from the virus.

Issues have also been raised around correcting, as well as the appeals process this year given the upheaval, as well as recruiting for all these tasks. Never mind having to deep-clean and sanitise exam halls, as well as the sheer mechanics of space within schools to keep students safely apart.

The additional costs of staging the exams this way are also said to be eye-watering.

I thought the exams were going ahead 'by hook or by crook'. What's changed?

Those comments were made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the beginning of April during the early stages of the lockdown. During a rapidly evolving pandemic, it seemed that keeping work going towards the exams in June was the best option at the time.

However, we now have a Government road-map to return somewhat to normality, and schools will remain closed until the new academic year.

The Leaving Cert was omitted from this roadmap which has led to a whole lot of uncertainty. The Government maintains this was not intentional. It did spark criticism however, and political pressure has been bubbling away since last week's announcement.

A spokesman for Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, did not respond to a request for comment.

Who doesn’t want the written exams to go ahead?

It's understood that "unilateral" opposition was voiced this week during talks about contingency plans. This is understood to include some concerns raised by the teaching unions, with teachers considered fundamental in the smooth running of the State exams each year. A significant portion of students have also voiced their preference for cancelling the exams.

What could replace the traditional exams?

That remains the answer to the million-dollar-question for thousands of students, their parents and guardians, schools and the media.

Students have indicated a preference for predicted grades, but these aren't particularly favoured amongst educators as an equitable solution. Predicted grading would also require school input on a student's marks and teachers here have always held the position that they are advocates for their students, and are not their examiners.

Other suggestions have included interviews, altitude tests or matriculation style assessments. However, according to education sources, none of these options may be logistically possible at this stage.

When will we know for sure?

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the Government will try to bring a conclusion by the end of the week. There's no doubt that this is a mammoth task, with wide-ranging implications no matter what route is taken.