Purchase of military plane could cost country €10m

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 11:53 AM

The Government is looking at buying a military aircraft.

Ireland is the only country within the European Union that does not own a military cargo plane and relies on deals with other countries when one is needed.

It is reported it will cost in the region of €10m.

However, defence expert Declan Power believes it could be cheaper.

"You don't have to get one that's brand new," Mr Power said.

"There are other partner nations that have these aircraft that we could purchase from. There's a variety of ways of being able to get equipment like that. It doesn't have to fleece the nation and it would pay back."

