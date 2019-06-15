News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI using victim recovery dogs to search for man missing for a fortnight

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 11:36 AM

In the North, specialist victim recovery dogs and a Community Search and Rescue Team have been drafted in to aid police investigating the disappearance and murder of a man in Co. Down.

William "Pat" McCormick has been missing from Comber since the end of May.

Following a fresh appeal for information, the PSNI said further searches of the area around the town are taking place today.

Yesterday, an underwater search was carried out for 55-year-old William McCormick, known as Pat.

Mr McCormick was last seen in Comber on May 30. Police believe he was murdered.

On Thursday, two weeks on from his disappearance, police carried out a media appeal and road stop in Comber.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said that, as a result, they have received new information and thanked for the community for their co-operation.

READ MORE

Two men who died in Kildare light aircraft crash are named

Yesterday police searched a lake and wetland for the missing father of four.

An underwater search with a specialist team was carried out at Castle Espie Wetlands.

Today a "significant route search" will be carried out in the Comber area with the help of the Community Rescue Team.

Mr McCormick was last seen driving his black car on Castle Street in Comber at about 10.30pm on Thursday, May 30.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.

More on this topic

Detectives make fresh appeal for information about missing Co Down man

Update: Missing Limerick woman found safe and well

Gardaí anxious to locate man, 32, missing from Co Louth

Update: Body of missing Dublin man found

missing personmurdercrimeTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Man arrested following discovery of woman's body in Westport

'I got a second chance at life': Breast cancer survivor who left school at 17 graduates from Trinity

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of alleged racial abuse on train


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

Lindsay Woods: 'My forgetfulness results in a new version of the Walk of Shame'

Deep freeze: Understanding the perma frost that is frozen shoulder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »