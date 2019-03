A man has been arrested by police in the North investigating an assault in Belfast overnight.

The incident happened in the Talbot Street area of the city at around 4.15am this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a row between two men outside a business.

One man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.