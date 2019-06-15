News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protests supporting paramedics' right to union recognition to be held across the country

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 08:14 AM

A series of protests are taking place across Ireland today in support of striking ambulance workers.

Paramedics have held several days of industrial action since January, as they seek union recognition.

Trade unionists, politicians and paramedics will highlight their case again today, in rallies in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway cities.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, one of the organisers, said he strongly supports the ambulance staff.

Deputy Murphy said: "This is a union recognition strike and unusually it's one involving the public sector whereby you have 500 paramedics in a union, Nasra, which is part of the PNA and the HSE, under instruction of the Government. continues to refuse to engage with their union.

"So we are bringing this to the public, to the streets, to let people know what's happening and to encourage them to contact Minister Harris."

READ MORE

Prison authorities not giving 'sufficient attention' to circumstances around vulnerable inmate deaths

More on this topic

Siptu 'prepared to work' for resolution to health workers' dispute

Psychiatric nurses vote for industrial action

Luas drivers' rejection of meal break recommendation raises fear of strikes

Ambulance crews nationwide to ramp up industrial action next week

ambulanceparamedicindustrial actionTOPIC: Industrial relations

More in this Section

Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Man arrested following discovery of woman's body in Westport

'I got a second chance at life': Breast cancer survivor who left school at 17 graduates from Trinity

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of alleged racial abuse on train


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »