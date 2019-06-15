Protests supporting paramedics' right to union recognition to be held across the country

A series of protests are taking place across Ireland today in support of striking ambulance workers.

Paramedics have held several days of industrial action since January, as they seek union recognition.

Trade unionists, politicians and paramedics will highlight their case again today, in rallies in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway cities.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, one of the organisers, said he strongly supports the ambulance staff.

Deputy Murphy said: "This is a union recognition strike and unusually it's one involving the public sector whereby you have 500 paramedics in a union, Nasra, which is part of the PNA and the HSE, under instruction of the Government. continues to refuse to engage with their union.

"So we are bringing this to the public, to the streets, to let people know what's happening and to encourage them to contact Minister Harris."