News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Students at another university in Ireland have joined the protests demanding the reversal of rent increases in on-campus accommodation.

NUI Galway saw students begin their sleep-out on its campus.

Students’ Unions in Trinity, UCC and DCU are already staging protests at their colleges calling for the reversal of increases of up to 3% and 4%, which they say will leave students travelling long distances or dropping out of college.

The President of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) Lorna Fitzpatrick was there in support of the protest and she said students are calling on universities to reverse the announced increases, freeze rents and talk to their students to understand the hardships they are facing.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “Students have been struggling for a long-time, but these increases are absolutely a step too far.

"We think universities need to care more about their students’ welfare and less about making profits from students simply looking for somewhere to live.

We are not letting up on this and completely support the action being taking by students and we will continue to back them until the increases are reversed and rents are frozen.

"Members in UCC have been sleeping out since Tuesday, NUIG from today, and they will be there until these decisions are reversed, which really shows that students cannot take anymore.”

The USI said students simply cannot afford the increases being introduced and proposed.

Students in UCC protesting today
Students in UCC protesting today

NUIG Students’ Union President, Clare Austick said: “We meet students everyday who have to work two or more part-time jobs to stay in college.

"Students who commute huge distances, students who can't afford decent accommodation and students who aren’t in college who should be.

"We are outraged that in the midst of an accommodation crisis, the university is again looking to profit from the desperation of students looking for accommodation.”

TCD Students' Union President, Laura Beston, said good work being done to encourage less well-off students into college is being undone by the increases.

Students in DCU protesting today
Students in DCU protesting today

Ms Beston said: "Last week we launched our petition against rent increases on campus and calling for a rent freeze.

"The more numbers we have opposing the proposed rent increase, the less likely it is to happen.

"Trinity must accept that philanthropic actions, campaigns to create greater access to college or work to create a fairer society are nullified by decisions which actively block students from accessing higher education.”

Students can sign petitions against the rent rises with UCC Students Union, TCD Students Union and NUIG Students Union.

READ MORE

UCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another week

More on this topic

UCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another weekUCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another week

Beamish and Crawford site student accommodation to cost €1k a monthBeamish and Crawford site student accommodation to cost €1k a month

UCD students pitch tents on college grounds in protest over on-campus rent hikeUCD students pitch tents on college grounds in protest over on-campus rent hike

Students pitch tents on UCC quad in rent protestStudents pitch tents on UCC quad in rent protest


studentrentsuniversityeducationTOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fearsIrish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »