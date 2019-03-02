NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 06:28 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A protest has taken place outside Dublin's GPO this afternoon, following a spate of attacks on foreign students in the city.

Demonstrators voiced concerns about the rise in the number of assaults and cases of racial abuse.

It follows a number of attacks by teenagers on foreign nationals in recent weeks, details of which have been posted online.

One person who was at today's protest, says he's been threatened and robbed while living here, with thiefs stealing €2,000 off him.

Many of those protesting work for food delivery service Deliveroo.

More on this topic

Update: Man, 18, to appear in court after being released by gardaí after Limerick drug raids

Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

This woman’s grandmother almost got swept out to sea on an icy throne


More in this Section

Number of cases being defended by Department of Defence against former staff rises to eight

Man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of cyclist in Kerry

Teachers' union to continue campaign for pay equality

Mother's tragic death on way to see baby in hospital shows need for truck driver rest periods, inquest


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »