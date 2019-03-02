Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks

A protest has taken place outside Dublin's GPO this afternoon, following a spate of attacks on foreign students in the city.

Demonstrators voiced concerns about the rise in the number of assaults and cases of racial abuse.

It follows a number of attacks by teenagers on foreign nationals in recent weeks, details of which have been posted online.

One person who was at today's protest, says he's been threatened and robbed while living here, with thiefs stealing €2,000 off him.

Many of those protesting work for food delivery service Deliveroo.

Tim Feehan and Elizeu Godoi are protesting attacks against @Deliveroo_IE workers in Dublin pic.twitter.com/wjv4fdNxrP— Dubhghlas95 (@Dubhghlas95) March 2, 2019