Proposed law would put Fingal Council in charge of monitoring Dublin Airport noise levels

A proposed new law would put Fingal County Council in charge of monitoring noise levels at Dublin Airport.

If passed, the Aircraft Noise Regulation Bill would give the local authority the power to make sure limits are met.

The Transport Minister says it's important for connectivity, business and tourism.

Minister Shane Ross said: “The new regulator will be responsible for applying EU law to airport noise management.

“It will have enforcement powers to ensure that the DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) complies with noise management requirements. There will be extensive public consultation and an appeals process.

“Considering the importance of Dublin airport to our connectivity, business and tourism, particularly in the context of Brexit, I would hope there will be cross-party support for this vital Bill.”