Proposal to develop 13-storey apartment block in Cork city suburb widely criticised

A proposal to develop a 13-storey apartment block in a Cork city suburb has been widely criticised.

If approved, the 66-apartment, 13-storey tower in Glanmire would be just four metres shorter than the Elysian tower, which is currently the tallest building in Cork.

The plans, from Tom Moynihan, were originally submitted to Cork County Council in January. However, county planners deemed it invalid on the basis that the public notice was not visible. A representative of Mr Moynihan said the notice was 'being removed by unknown third parties on a regular basis'.

A computer render of the planned apartment block in Glanmire submitted under a previous application that was deemed invalid due to a public notice not being fully visible. A new application has now been lodged.

The application was resubmitted in February, with public submissions accepted until March 28.

The plans include 66 apartments, a restaurant and gym, two commercial units and three levels of basement parking with 102 spaces.

The development is just a few minutes from an approved 608-house development at Ballinglanna.

Fears have been expressed about the impact that the construction will have on the road network in the area, while locals have also raised concerns about the scale of the building in a largely residential area.

Local councillor Ger Keohane described the road network as 'over capacity as it is'.

"The Ballinglanna 608-unit development will add to this traffic chaos as well so another complex this size will be madness," he said.

Mr Keohane said road upgrades and flood defences are required in Glanmire before any development of this scale should proceed.

Cork City Council member Kenneth O'Flynn has 'strongly' objected to the proposal. He said the road infrastructure is not capable of handling such a development and that it would be 'better suited to the city docklands area, where tall buildings should be situated'.

Mr O'Flynn also raised a concern about Cork County Council making the decision for the area, which will come under the jurisdiction of Cork City Council after the local elections at the end of May.

An Taisce objected to the original application in January and confirmed that it will be doing so again before the end of the month.

"An Taisce submits that the height of the subject proposal would be out of character with the surrounding area," it said in its submission.

READ MORE: Undocumented Galway student appeals for help to get university place

Oliver Moran, the Green Party's local representative, said the population of the area is now close to 10,000, yet the amenities have not kept pace.

"Glanmire needs a town centre. If there's at least one positive from this proposal, it's that it might spark that discussion," he said. "The proposal is for just one restaurant and two retail units. Then 66 apartments overhead and 102 parking spaces below. The balance is totally wrong for what Glanmire needs."