Property firm believes there are fire safety deficiencies in 70% of apartments

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 11:10 AM
By Digital Desk staff

SIPTU says county councils should have improved fire safety standards after the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

It is after a study by property firm KPW which has revealed fire safety deficiencies at "almost all" apartment blocks it manages.

The firm believes similar safety problems could affect between 70% and 80% of apartments nationwide.

SIPTU's Dublin Fire Brigade organiser Shane McGill says fire regulations need to be beefed up and more resources given to fire brigades across the country.

"This is what the County Councils around the country should have been doing after Grenfell - checking out their housing stock, checking out their building stock and making sure that all the fire regulations are up to scratch," said Mr McGill.

"If they are not up to scratch then the appropriate resources are given to fire brigades around the country to deal with it whether it be man power, equipment or training."

READ MORE: Leaving Cert student challenges expulsion for taking video of classmate snorting 'white powder'

Dublin Fire Brigade members in SIPTU want a risk assessment on new builds from 2000 to 2014.

Mr McGill said that the members have been raising the issue for a number of years.

"It really came to our attention first with Priory Hall when all of those fire issues were raised, then we had Longboat Quay and now we have this report coming out from one of the largest property companies in the country," said Mr McGill.

The report raises issues around fire safety, alarm systems and lack of proper fire doors.

KEYWORDS

FireFire safetyGrenfell TowerDublin Fire BrigadeSIPTU

