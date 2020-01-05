News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Probe underway in Limerick as motorcyclist killed after collision involving two bikes and van

Probe underway in Limerick as motorcyclist killed after collision involving two bikes and van
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 07:32 AM

An investigation's underway after a man was killed when two motorbikes and a van crashed in County Limerick.

The man who died was one of the motorcyclists.

The crash happened when two motorbikes and a van collided at around 5pm yesterday evening outside Dromkeen

One of the motorcyclists who was in his early 50s was killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The other motorcyclist was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he's being treated for injuries which aren't believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been carrying out an examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - anyone with information, particularly drivers who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm yesterday, are asked to contact Bruff Garda Station.

READ MORE

Nursing unions call emergency meeting in relation to overcrowding crisis in Cork hospitals

More on this topic

Man arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with carMan arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with car

‘Worrying’ 50% increase in driver road deaths‘Worrying’ 50% increase in driver road deaths

Two people injured in crash between Luas and carTwo people injured in crash between Luas and car

Three young women hospitalised in Cork following crashThree young women hospitalised in Cork following crash


Road deathsTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Man arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with carMan arrested as 13-year-old boy dies after his bike collided with car

Hike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdogHike in tip-offs to preschool services watchdog

Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’

More than 3,700 children among 10,448 homelessMore than 3,700 children among 10,448 homeless


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan urges you to catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show.Why you should catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show

An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland is one to look out for this year, says Des O’Sullivan.An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

Booker winner Margaret Atwood believes that older people have more energy. The data backs her up.Rock your age with the right steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »