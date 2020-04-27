News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
President pays tribute on death of Dr Tiede Herrema; Kidnapped by IRA in 1975

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 04:04 PM

President Higgins has paid tribute to Dr Tiede Herrema who has died aged 99.

The Dutch industrialist came to international attention in 1975 when he was kidnapped by the IRA and held for 36 days.

He was eventually released unharmed from a house in Monasterevin in County Kildare, following a siege involving the army.

President Michael D Higgins says it is with deep sadness he learned of the death earlier today of Dr. Herrema, so soon after the death of his beloved wife Elisabeth.

He said the businessman harboured no bitterness towards his abductors and had maintained a very strong bond with Ireland.

