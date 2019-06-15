News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Post-mortem carried out on Mayo woman found dead yesterday

Valerie Kilroy
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 09:13 PM

A Post-mortem examination was completed today at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar of the woman found dead in Co Mayo yesterday morning.

The body of Valerie Kilroy was discovered yesterday morning at a house in the Westport area.

The results of the post-mortem, conducted by acting State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, are not being released to the public for operational reasons, according to gardaí who have said a murder investigation is underway.

A man, 40s, arrested in connection with this investigation remains in garda custody.

