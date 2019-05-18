NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland»ELECTIONS 2019

Polls show increased support for Green Party ahead of local and European elections

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 06:22 PM

The Green Party has seen a significant bounce in support in two polls ahead of the local and European elections.

One of the surveys also shows Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil neck and neck ahead of Friday's vote.

Two separate opinion polls this evening both show a four-point bounce for the Green Party.

The party would feel hopeful about taking a European seat with the 5%-7% levels of support outlined.

The Red C poll of 2,000 adults for the Sunday Business Post was done between May 6 and 16 and shows a five-point drop in support for Fine Gael to 28%.

That is still four points clear of Fianna Fáil which is up by 1% to 24%, with Sinn Féin down one to 13%.

The behaviour and attitudes poll of 954 voters was done between May 2 and 14 for the Sunday Times.

It also has Fine Gael on 28%. But B&A puts them level with Fianna Fáil, which falls 1% month on month.

That poll shows Sinn Féin down two to 19%.

What it tells us ahead of next Friday is that the gap between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is very small, and the Green Party are likely to take advantage of a wave of climate conscious voters.

READ MORE

Cork Airport runway closed after aircraft had 'difficulties' with landing gear

More on this topic

Special Report: Irish MEPs claim €600k each

Tánaiste urges voters not to get 'distracted' by Lord Mayor salary in lead-up to vote

'Stop the symbolism' - Green Party call on Govt to take 'real' climate action

Top female politicians say women should not be put off by ‘imposter syndrome’

KEYWORDS

ElectionsLocalEuropeanGreen Party