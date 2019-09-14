News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Poll: Fianna Fáil sees surge in support following Taoiseach's election announcement

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Fianna Fáil has seen a surge in support in the latest political opinion poll, as Leo Varadkar says the election should be in May next year.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are almost neck and neck but the Taoiseach will be hoping an election in May gives Fine Gael a chance to improve its fortunes.

Fine Gael is up a point in the latest Sunday Business Post / Red C poll to 29%.

But Fianna Fáil has shot up 4 points - to 28% support overall.

It puts the slimmest of margins between the two parties after the week of party conferences.

Sinn Féin is down a point at 12%.

Labour rises one to 6% since the last poll was done in May

The Greens stay pat at 7%, with the Independent Alliance on 3% and the Social Democrats on 1%.

Solidarity People Before Profit has 1% support in this poll, while Renua and Aontu are both on 0%.

Unaligned independents have 13% of the electorate nationally.

This latest survey sets up an interesting new Dáil term between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as they continue budget negotiations

TOPIC: Politics

