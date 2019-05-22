NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police investigating after pipe bomb found by 6-year-old

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Police in the North are investigating after a pipe bomb was found by a young child in Derry.

The six-year-old boy picked up the device in the garden of a house in Curlew Way yesterday evening.

The PSNI say it appears as though it had already been detonated, and called those behind the device "completely reckless."

A security operation has continued at the scene into this morning.

His mother says it was most likely a sectarian attack.

"It's because of religion," she said.

"Because I'd speak to people from town and have them in my house but obviously other people don't agree with it.

"This is the outcome. It's ridiculous that people can't let things lie."

