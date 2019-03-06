NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police believe key suspect in murder of Irishman has left Malaysia

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 06:04 PM
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Irishman in Malaysia on Monday - though police believe a key suspect has left the country.

Brian Patrick O'Reilly (50) was found dead in his apartment in George Town, Penang, having apparently been beaten with a pot and frying pan, stabbed in the stomach, and slashed across the neck.

Brian Patrick O'Reilly

Local media have reported that an Indian man and a Chinese woman were arrested in connection with the killing, but that a “fair-skinned foreign man” was also wanted for questioning.

It was also reported that a safe in Mr O’Reilly’s apartment has been ransacked.

“We have evidence to show the suspect we are looking for has left the country and have put up his name as a wanted person through the Interpol network,” Penang police chief T. Narenasagaran told the South China Morning Post.

READ MORE: Man critically injured in Dublin shooting

A note found at the scene read: "I respected the police & still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you mafia killing scamers [sic], I love my girl and she is dead".

The note was apparently written on a page torn from the first page of the book 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***'.

Mr O’Reilly’s body was reportedly found by a property agent who had made a number of attempts to access the apartment to fix an air conditioner.

