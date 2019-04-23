Plans for over 500 apartments in two Cork city schemes submitted to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for more than 500 apartments in two Cork city schemes have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The two proposals would be a significant addition to the city's housing stock if approved.

The two plans have been submitted under the Strategic Housing Development scheme (SHD), which allows developers to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for schemes of more than 100 units in a bid to speed up the planning process.

Property developers Glenveagh Homes Ltd have submitted a proposal for 274 apartments on the site of the former Ursuline Convent in Blackrock.

Other parts of the site have already been developed for housing.

The entrance to the Ursuline Gardens development will be via the Blackrock Road on a public link road that runs adjacent to the Ursuline School.

It includes plans for a public park, trees and a playground on the land in front of the old convent, which has already been converted into housing, with the new builds planned for the land behind the school and adjacent to the original convent gardens.

The site has previously been the subject of several other planning applications, including an existing approved plan for 141 residential units. Glenveagh hopes to increase this to 274, with 176 car parking spaces also included.

It is the second planning application for housing in the area in recent weeks, with Cork City Council also seeking to develop a €10 million social housing development just 3km west on the Blackrock Road.

Public submissions will be accepted by An Bord Pleanála until May 16, with a final decision due by August 1.

Meanwhile, in the city centre, the developers behind a major office and hotel development have applied to increase the number of apartments attached to the plan.

Currently, the HQ Development, a joint venture from Clarendon and BAM Ireland, has approval for 237 apartments, in addition to 37,000 sq m of office space and a hotel with a rooftop bar.

They have now applied to An Bord Pleanála to increase this to 302 apartments.

Work has already started on other elements of the plan.

A spokesperson for the HQ Development said, "We have started construction on office block 1 and the hotel. Both are due for completion for the spring of next year.

The residential blocks have been lodged with the Bord in order to improve efficiencies. We hope to be onsite with the residential scheme by the end of the year.

The case is due to be decided by June 10.