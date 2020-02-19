News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plans for new €320 million urban quarter in Galway unveiled

By Lorna Siggins
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 07:38 PM

Plans for new €320 million urban quarter in Galway unveiled
A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.

Plans for a new €320m urban quarter in Galway City centre have been revealed.

The planning application, due to be lodged with Galway City Council, promises four new public squares and 11 new streets and lanes as part of a residential-led scheme on lands around Galway’s Ceannt Station.

Developer Gerry Barrett was selected as a partner by CIÉ to develop more than eight acres of the lands around the bus and railway station.

His company, Edward Holdings, is currently constructing a mixed-use scheme on adjoining property close to the Galway docks, renamed ‘Bonham Quay’.

The Ceannt station project, named ‘Augustine Hill’, is being led by sister company Edward Capital, and will be financed by Summix Capital.

A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.
A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.

It involves a proposed 378 residential units, including assisted-living units, a pedestrian “shopping precinct”, a six-screen cinema, several public performance spaces, and parking for 620 cars.

Some 25,100 sq m of retail space and 5,100 sq m of leisure space are set to include 11 streets and lanes linking to Eyre Square, the Galway docks, and Lough Atalia.

Mr Michael Mullen of BDP Architects said the “compact” quarter would offer a “release valve” for Eyre Square and adjoining streets, and the project aims to restore a number of period buildings.

Mr Barrett’s team said that it will “help rebalance Galway” in reversing the “doughnut” effect of locating jobs, investment, and housing on the outskirts of the city.

Galway’s population is predicted to increase by almost 50,000 people over the next two decades.

A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.
A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.

An economic analysis of the project by NUI Galway’s Whitaker Institute estimates it will generate 2,700 jobs and boost the national economy by €200m annually.

Over 600 people will be employed during construction if planning permission is granted.

CIÉ chief executive Lorcan O’Connor noted that CIÉ lands can “play a key role in the provision of housing, employment, public services and leisure space in close proximity to frequent, high-quality transport services — the very ethos of transport-orientated development”.

An Taisce’s Galway branch chairman Derrick Hambleton said his group would study the plans in detail.

A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.
A computer-generated image of Augustine Hill, a proposed eight-acre development in Galway City Centre.

Mr Hambleton said Galway City Council has failed to produce a local area plan for the city centre, which means that a “developer-led approach is being facilitated”.

Mr Barrett had previously been named preferred bidder to redevelop what was then a larger CIÉ site at Ceannt station of 15 acres, but plans were abandoned in 2012 due to the recession.

Before the downturn, he and his associated companies held a comprehensive portfolio of retail and hotel properties, including Galway’s G Hotel and Ashford Castle, Co Mayo.

READ MORE

Healy-Raes question how Sinn Féin promises will be funded

More on this topic

Councillors vote against extra funding for Galway 2020Councillors vote against extra funding for Galway 2020

'City of culture and creativity' - Phil Hogan launches Galway's year as European Capital of Culture 'City of culture and creativity' - Phil Hogan launches Galway's year as European Capital of Culture

Galway 2020 launch event cancelled due to weatherGalway 2020 launch event cancelled due to weather

Lorna Siggins: Galway learns that being Capital of Culture is an art formLorna Siggins: Galway learns that being Capital of Culture is an art form


TOPIC: Galway 2020

More in this Section

Cllr says arson attack on family home in Longford was 'attempted murder'Cllr says arson attack on family home in Longford was 'attempted murder'

Only a matter of time before coronavirus reaches Ireland, doctor saysOnly a matter of time before coronavirus reaches Ireland, doctor says

Cabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businessesCabinet told Brexit will have adverse impact on citizens and businesses

Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet toldIreland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told


Lifestyle

Martin Hayes doesn’t like to stand still. The fiddle virtuoso from East Clare has made it a hallmark of his career to seek out creative ideas from beyond his musical tradition.Martin Hayes: Breaking new ground

Brian Hassett is from Blackrock in Cork, and has been involved in various aspects of music in multiple guises.A Question of Taste: Brian Hassett, Coughlan's Live

'Comics are not like regular books. They spark the intellect to expand the story and the message.'Drawn to reading: Using comics and illustrated stories to promote literacy in children

Halloumi might be said to be an entire cuisine in itself rather than just any old cheese.Currabinny Cooks: How you could use halloumi in a range of dishes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »