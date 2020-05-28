News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plans for hotel on site of petrol station on Killarney's 'Golden Mile' turned down

Kerry County Council had already refused permission last November for the five-storey, over-basement boutique hotel in a corner site opposite Killarney House.
By Anne Lucey
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 06:33 PM

Plans for a five-storey hotel to replace a prominent petrol station on Muckross Rd — Killarney’s ‘Golden Mile’ — have been turned down by An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council had already refused permission last November for the five-storey, over-basement boutique hotel in a corner site at the top of Ross Rd, opposite Killarney House.

The boutique hotel was to have 32 bedrooms, with a retail unit on the ground floor. The Amber petrol station and retail units were to have been demolished.

A number of fears were raised to the local authority, including from nearby guesthouse owners, a retired judge, and a retired GP.

Those concerns were carried forward to the appeals board when the company appealed the council decision.

The objections were that the development would be “overbearing, overlooking, overshadowing, and overwhelming”, according to the inspector’s report. Traffic concerns were also raised.

Killarney Reeks Limited, care of BPS Planning Consultants of Dalkey, Co Dublin, had sought to demolish the Amber Petrol Station building, which includes two retail units on the ground floor and offices on the first floor. It also sought the construction of the hotel and one ground-floor retail unit, as well as a basement car park and all ancillary site works.

The appeals board ruled in accordance with its inspector that it should not be allowed. The board said the multi-storey building hotel on what is a prominent site, would be out of scale and would be visually obtrusive from Flesk Rd/Muckross Rd (N71), important tourist routes.

“The amenity value of these roads as an important tourist route would be eroded,” the board said.

The building would also be “overly dominant” and lacking in legibility from Ross Rd, it added.

Killarneyhotel

