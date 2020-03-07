News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union

There are still no plans for An Garda Siochana to form a dedicated Transport Unit.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 04:50 PM

Assaults, abuse and drug use are a growing problem on public transport in Ireland.

The National Bus and Rail Union says “fearless” groups of are terrorising drivers and those who use the bus and rail lines, because they are not being held to account for their actions.

In recent months, videos have been shared on social media of open drug taking, as well as violent assaults and confrontations on buses and trains.

General Secretary of the NBRU, Dermot O'Leary says the problem is not restricted to urban public transport.

He said: "People have been assaulted on the Sligo trainline in Castlebar for example."

"You have situations on the Dublin-Cork railway line and indeed into Limerick.

"And the people that work there, our members telling us that's a drug corridor effectively.

"Where drug mules are operating quite openly at this stage, people are injecting in train toilets.

"And so again that's just a the tip of the iceberg."

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat


