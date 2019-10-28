News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Peace foundation launched in memory of Martin McGuinness

By Press Association
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 07:36 PM

A new peace foundation launched in memory of Martin McGuinness is to establish a permanent memorial to the late political leader.

It will feature an inclusive programme of education, sport, debate, art and culture, his friends and family said.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion said: “This work will be carried out through Martin’s vision of a united, agreed and peaceful Ireland by promoting understanding, equality, respect and reconciliation.

“As part of the process, the foundation will also work to establish a fitting, permanent memorial to remember Martin.”

The former deputy first minister’s son Fiachra said: “We want to make the Martin McGuinness Foundation a key part of my father’s legacy as a leader, an activist and international statesman.

“Through the foundation we hope to tell the story of his life in the Bogside, his roots in Donegal – but also celebrate his commitment to bring about social, economic and political change.

“We are also delighted to announce that the third annual Chieftain’s Walk will take place on Sunday March 29 2020 – the route will be confirmed in the near future.”

