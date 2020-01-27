News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Patient advocate Mark Molloy resigns from HSE board after only six months
Roisín and Mark Molloy
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 03:53 PM

Prominent patient rights campaigners have responded with dismay to the news that a patient advocate on the board of the HSE has resigned after only six months in the position.

Mark Molloy, one of two patient advocate on the HSE board, stepped down in protest at what he said was the "tokenistic" treatment of patients.

Mr Molloy told the Irish Times that he felt "let down" by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris over under-funding of the national maternity strategy.

His departure from the role led to criticism of the Government.

In a tweet, campaigner Vickie Phelan, who has led the calls for transparency and accountability over the CervicalCheck scandal, wrote: "So sorry to read that Mark Molloy, a wonderful patient advocate, has resigned from the HSE Board. Another example of patient advocates NOT being listened to, it seems..."

When the former CEO of Spinal Injuries Ireland, Colm Whooley, also tweeted that the development is "so sad", adding that "never were Patient advocates so important", Ms Phelan responded: "Colm, it is more than sad. It is a bloody disgrace!

"Never has it been more important to have patient voices heard with the state of our dysfunctional health service yet the system will NOT make room for us. This NEEDS to be called out now on doorsteps across the country."

Lorraine Walsh, a cervical cancer survivor who last year resigned as a patient representative from the steering committee set up to oversee changes in CervicalCheck, tweeted: "So disappointed to hear that Mark Molloy had to resign, not surprised as we are fully aware of the huge inadequacies in women’s health in Ireland, maternity strategy inadequately funded, huge waitlists for Gynae and also huge waitlists for Colposcopy, it’s just not good enough!"

Stephen Teap, another campaigner whose wife, Irene, died of cervical cancer, tweeted that he is sorry to hear of Mr Malone's resignation.

He added: "I'll say it again(and again, and again....) there needs to be a proper structured platform for Patient Reps/advocates."

Mr Molloy and his wife, Róisín, are well-known campaigners and lost their baby son, Mark, as a result of failings at Portlaoise Hospital.

In outlining the reasons behind his decision to resign from his position on the HSE board, he referred to the publication last month of the HSE service plan, which he said would deliver only a fraction of the funding initially promised for the national maternity strategy.

