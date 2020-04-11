News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Parents urged to be vigilant as number of children accidentally consuming poison rises

Parents urged to be vigilant as number of children accidentally consuming poison rises
Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 09:25 AM

The number of children admitted to the emergency departments after accidentally consuming poisons has doubled compared with the same time last year.

That is according to Children's Health Ireland, which is reminding parents to keep paracetamol, hand sanitiser and detergents locked away and out of reach of children.

Consuming the items can cause some liver issues for children.

Dr Ciara Martin, consultant in emergency medicine with the group, says it is alarming to see a rise in poison cases.

"The numbers of children attending emergency departments is down even though our emergency departments are open," said Dr Martin.

"But what we have noticed is those children in the categories of accidental ingestion of poisons that is double what it was for these weeks last year.

"Just put things like hand gel, medicines, hand sanitisers, Calpol, paracetamol, Nurofen - anything like that that you have - put them out of reach."

READ MORE

Further searches at Dublin housing estate where partial skeletal remains discovered

More on this topic

Ask Megan Sheppard: Constant hand washing is damaging my handsAsk Megan Sheppard: Constant hand washing is damaging my hands

70 men not allowed donate blood because they had sex with other men70 men not allowed donate blood because they had sex with other men

Don’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trickDon’t have weights for working out? These household objects will do the trick

Danny Healy-Rae urges Coveney to save charity air ambulanceDanny Healy-Rae urges Coveney to save charity air ambulance


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Equal split of cabinet seats for Fianna Fáil and Fine GaelEqual split of cabinet seats for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Nursing home residents make up more than half of Ireland’s Covid-19 tollNursing home residents make up more than half of Ireland’s Covid-19 toll

Good Friday service held in almost empty Dublin cathedral during lockdownGood Friday service held in almost empty Dublin cathedral during lockdown

Confusion at number of coronavirus cases in Ireland as officials give three different figuresConfusion at number of coronavirus cases in Ireland as officials give three different figures


Lifestyle

Benefits of alpine plants scale new heights for Peter DowdallFall in love with stone huggers: Reasons to grow alpine plants

We may all have had a sneaky go at air-guitar playing, but what about crafting a real-life musical instrument yourself from scratch? If that hits a bum note, perhaps designing a pair of snazzy earrings or becoming your own interiors expert and redecorating your entire home is more your thing?Getting creative while staying home: Online workshops that should be a hit with all ages

Remote working has helped companies around the world to stay open during the virus crisis. It's a key building block to build the case for reduced hours in the workplace, says an entrepreneur who say we are more productive when we work four days a week.Less is more: Building case for the four-day week

Kya deLongchamps puts sails on the laundry with refreshing reasons to dry outdoors.Great drying out there: How to make drying clothes a breeze

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »