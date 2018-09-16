Home»Breaking News»ireland

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Ireland

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 04:13 PM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Ireland next weekend accompanied by a high-level delegation, it has been announced.

The stopover will come on President Abbas's journey to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Abbas will pay a courtesy call on President Higgins before holding a formal meeting and working dinner with the Tánaiste Simon Coveney at Farmleigh.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the funding crisis for UNRWA, and the future of the Middle East Peace Process.




KEYWORDS

PalestineMahmoud Abbas

