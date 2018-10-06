Home»Breaking News»ireland

Over 2000 gather at service to honour organ donors and their families

Saturday, October 06, 2018 - 01:47 PM

Over 2000 people gathered to honour organ donors and their families at the Irish Kidney Association’s Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving today.

Families of deceased organ donors, living donors and transplant recipients of various organs attended the service at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Dublin 9.

The annual event was organised by the Irish Kidney Association.

In 1986 the inaugural service had an attendance of 300 people, and, has since, increased annually in numbers with over 2000 people attending from all over Ireland in recent years.

The service, which is in its 33rd year, is a mixture of sadness and joy for the families of organ donors and transplant recipients alike.

For many donor families the service has become an anniversary to remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to give thanks.

Broadcaster Claire Byrne, the ambassador for organ donor awareness 2018, recited Helen Custer's 'A Candle' poem to remember those who have died.

Members of Transplant Team Ireland, who participated in the European Transplant and Dialysis Games in Sardinia and the British Transplant Games this summer also took part.

Members of the medical community were among the readers at the service which was led by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

The Irish Kidney Association Liturgy Committee, who were involved in the organisation and planning of the event, comprised Board members, National Honorary Officers and staff of the Irish Kidney Association were also in attendance.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Irish Kidney AssociationDonorDonor CardServiceRemembrance

Related Articles

Silence isn’t golden. It’s a weapon of disempowerment

BULLETIN: Abtran employees in Cork injured by suspected hazardous material in post; Man charged after ‘chasing missed flight’ at Dublin Airport

BULLETIN: Gardaí defend wearing of balaclavas at housing protest; 4 arrested in illegal TV streaming crackdown

Culture legends collide when musician meets comic

More in this Section

Police in the North appeal for information following Belfast robbery

Dublin woman to take on world's longest uphill cycle

'I had my honeymoon in Vincent's' - Designer Helen Cody tells of six-hour cancer surgery

Lucky Limerick player scoops €156,385 in EuroMillions Draw


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Steps to bring lacklustre lawns back to life

Going nuts about nuts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »