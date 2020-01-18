News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over 200 homeless deaths in Dublin since 2016

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 08:25 AM

A total of 222 homeless people died over the past four years according to latest figures released by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.

The statistics show that while the number of homeless adults in Dublin has soared by approximately 43% between 2016 and 2019, deaths have decreased through that period, falling from 65 in 2016 to 34 in 2019.

They document the deaths of people who were staying in emergency accommodation or sleeping rough, however their deaths may have occurred, while they were in hospital or in other locations.

The figures come after a homeless woman in her 20s died in a Dublin city hostel on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man in his 30s was seriously injured while in his tent along the banks of the Grand Canal when it was moved by an industrial vehicle.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was then criticised when election posters bearing his face were put up in the area where the incident occurred.

TOPIC: Homeless deaths

