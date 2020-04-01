News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over €16m in unclaimed Lotto prize money to be returned to Exchequer

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 01:14 PM

More than €16 million in unclaimed National Lottery prize money is to be returned to the Exchequer for the benefit of National Lottery Good Causes.

It marks the conclusion of a lengthy dispute which dates back to 2014, when the National Lottery was privatised and sold to Canadian-owned Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI).

As part of the process, PLI inherited just over €16m in unclaimed prize money from the previous licence holder, An Post.

The unclaimed prize money had accumulated over some 27 years. A total of €16.092 million in historic expired unclaimed prizes (HEUP) was in dispute as it was not explicitly stated what should happen to the money in the 2014 licence.

The Department of Public Expenditure believed the money should revert to the National Lottery Good Causes fund as it was generated by the previous licence holder. However, PLI contended it was entitled to use the money on promotions, as per current rules.

Under current lottery rules, prizes which are not claimed within 90 days can be used for the promotion of the National Lottery. This dispute emerged as these funds accumulated before PLI owned the National Lottery.

The matter was referred to the Attorney General in April 2019.

The Regulator of the National Lottery has now confirmed that it has reached agreement with PLI regarding the unclaimed prize money.

The issue has been resolved by an amendment to the license following a review by the regulator and in agreement with the operator.

Carol Boate, Regulator of the National Lottery stated; “Following thorough consideration of the matter I had concluded that there was no basis for the money to be used by the current operator.

"This agreement with the operator now means the money can be returned to the Exchequer without delay for use by Good Causes, further ensuring that funds for this purpose are maximised at this time.”

