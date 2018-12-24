NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Over 100 people slept rough in Dublin last night, charity reveals

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 10:08 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 100 people were found sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin last night, according to a homeless charity.

Inner City Helping Homeless says its outreach teams helped 106 people over the course of the night.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show just under 9,968 people were homeless last month.

Anthony Flynn, from Inner City Helping Homeless, says many of those are suffering on the streets this Christmas.

"Individuals are telling us they are unable to access beds through central placement services," he said.

"Dublin City Council have worked very hard in order to get buildings open through the Christmas period and through the new year.

READ MORE: Cork teen home for Christmas after live-saving cancer op

"It is not manifested whatsoever onto the streets. People are suffering.

"We had a 60-year-old man out there last night on a walking frame that was unable to access a bed through central services - it is unacceptable."


