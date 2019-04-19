NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Our hopes and dreams have been snuffed out: Partner of Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee's partner Sarah speaking at today's rally. Picture: Justin Kernoghan
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 04:03 PM

The partner of a journalist murdered in Derry has spoken of her grief after last night's "barbaric act".

Just three months ago, Lyra McKee wrote on social media about how happy her life was at that point - especially thanks to her partner Sara.

“Derry is such a beautiful city,” the Belfast native tweeted. “I’ve fallen in love with it over the past year, while falling in love with a woman who hails from it.

“Here’s to better times ahead and saying goodbye to bombs and bullets once and for all.”

Earlier today, as she came to terms with the loss of the woman she described as the “love of my life”, Sara summoned the courage to address a crowd in Derry about the killing.

“The senseless murder of Lyra McKee has left a family without a beloved daughter, a sister, an aunt and a great aunt, has left so many friends without their confidante,” she said.

“Victims in the LGBTQIA community are left without a tireless advocate and activist.

“And it has left me without the love of my life, the woman I was planning to grow old with.

“We are all poorer for the loss of Lyra.

Our hopes and dreams and all of her amazing potential was snuffed out by a single, barbaric act.

“This cannot stand. Lyra’s death must not be in vain because her life was a shining light in everyone else’s life and her legacy will live on in the life she has left behind.”

