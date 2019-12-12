News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Only 35% of social housing targets met by September

Only 35% of social housing targets met by September
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 07:25 AM

Only 35% of the state's targeted number of new social housing units for 2019 were built in the first nine months of this year.

The figures are in the latest Rebuilding Ireland report, which the Housing Minister will present to an Oireachtas committee today.

Eoghan Murphy wants 6,200 new-build council homes to be developed this year - but as of September, only 2,219 were delivered.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, doubts whether the target will be met by the end of the year.

"In previous years they have met their targets but this year the target, albeit very modest, is still larger than last year.

"Today I'll be asking the Minister does he believe that he is going to meet his targets, but also crucially if those targets, even if met, are sufficient to meet the growing level of homelessness and social housing need that's out there."

READ MORE

Mother 'fuming' at Taoiseach's comments about Santa finding homeless children

More on this topic

Fianna Fáil leader accuses Fine Gael of 'looking down their noses' at social housing projectsFianna Fáil leader accuses Fine Gael of 'looking down their noses' at social housing projects

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Nearly 2,600 people on Dublin housing waiting list for 10 yearsNearly 2,600 people on Dublin housing waiting list for 10 years

Last year's social housing delivery was highest on recordLast year's social housing delivery was highest on record


TOPIC: Social Housing

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Don’t just bung this festive favourite in a boring pot and wait for it to wilt, says Hannah Stephenson.How to style your Christmas poinsettia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »