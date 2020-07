There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.8m.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 21, 34, 37, 47, bonus number 16.

In total, over 70,000 players won prizes

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

