Objector appeals motorhome park near prehistoric Kenmare site

By Anne Lucey

Plans for a motorhome park beside an ancient stone circle in Co Kerry are being appealed to Bord Pleanála. The Bronze Age stone circle and boulder burial chamber, at Reenagappal in Kenmare is believed to be the largest such structure in the South-West.

The proposal for a year-round facility comprises a services building, more than 40 individual pitches as well as barbecue and fire pit area on 0.7 hectares.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has cleared the way for it. Ministerial consent was required because the monument on private lands is protected.

There is a lack of stopover facilities for the growing motorhome business in the town which is the gateway to the Ring of Beara and the Ring of Kerry, submitted Diarmuid Twomey, planning and architectural agent for landowner Martin Arthur.

The Kerry Tourism strategy of the county development plan encourages motorhome facilities. In addition, the motorhome would lead to “renewed interest” in the historic stone circle, according to the submission.

Northern Ireland Total Motorhome organisation said it would attract motorhomes from Ireland, the UK and continental Europe.

However, An Taisce and a number of locals expressed concerns over the location in a sensitive area. The park would be very close to the Finnihy River, which has been known to flood in periods of high rainfall, said Catherine McMullin of the national trust in Kerry.

“The site also borders the most important archaeological site in the town, the stone circle. This monument would have been built in an open area for ritual purposes and it would be most inappropriate to have a large modern development so close to it,” Dr McMullin said.

Inland Fisheries Ireland asked for safeguards during construction as the Finnihy river bounding the site is an important salmonoid and eel fishery. A bat survey of the site, which is part of the Kenmare Bay special area of conservation was also requested by the council as well as a knotweed plan.

Objector, Colm Murphy, of Claddanure, Kenmare, claimed that big motorhome vans turning onto the square past the market stall would worsen already bad traffic problems in Kenmare for eight months of the year.

Mr Murphy did a spot traffic study and submitted photographs of a congested Market St, saying it would be “totally inappropriate” to have camper vans and large motorhomes going up and down the narrow street to and from the park.

Large motorhomes would be up to 3m wide and 13m long, Mr Murphy said. He also raised concerns about sewage, and said there should be no development on the site which was that of a former lime kiln, itself of historical significance.

The council approved the proposal. Mr Murphy is appealing the decision.