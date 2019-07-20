News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Oberstown is next for boy if he gets into ‘one more scrap’

By Liam Heylin
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 05:45 AM

A 13-year-old boy was warned by a Cork District Court judge yesterday that he would end up in custody at Oberstown centre if he got into “one more scrap” or failed to comply with every direction of the probation service.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin warned the young defendant and also advised his mother, who was present with him at the juvenile hearings yesterday: “Tears are not going to work with me. Final warning.”

The judge said the youngster would have to comply fully or else he would be remanded in detention next week.

“My inclination is Oberstown. Not one scrap are you to get into or miss one appointment. If you don’t want to do it, it will be Oberstown.”

It is alleged that a member of staff at McDonald’s on Kinsale Road, Cork, was standing outside the premises at 10.30pm on November 5, 2018, when the 13-year-old walked by and produced a knife, putting the employee of the outlet in fear.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail requiring him to stay out of the area of Carrigaline, Douglas and Bishopstown. He must also abstain from intoxicants and keep a curfew to get home between 9pm and 9am.

The case has been before the juvenile court a number of times as the judge previously directed a probation report.

The defendant indicated that he would comply with his bail conditions and all directions of the probation service while the matter was adjourned pending sentence.

He cannot be identified as he is under 18.

