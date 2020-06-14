News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nursing home residents can nominate two people to visit them from tomorrow

Oaklodge Nursing Home
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 09:40 AM

The owner of a Co Cork nursing home says that precautions are in place ahead of the return of visitors to the facility.

People will be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes across the country for the first time in months from tomorrow.

Nursing homes have been closed to visitors since mid-March following the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, only facilities that have been Covid-free for 28 days are open from tomorrow.

Owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home in Midleton, Diarmuid O'Dálaigh, says safety practices will be in place.

"The first thing is before anyone can come near (residents) is that they all have to fill out a form," he said.

"(Residents) designate two nominated persons who can visit, separately, and then those two people have to undergo a health check," he explained, "to ensure they are safe and wouldn't be bringing any risk of any infection into residents."

